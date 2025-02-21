Pax Dei showcases 36 seconds of hot compass UI action in latest video

Saddle up, strap in, and get ready for some of the zestiest 36 seconds of UI action your squishy human eyeballs can possibly handle. Assuming you’re gamer enough, anyway. That’s right, Pax Dei is bringing the hot sauce with a preview video of its upcoming compass UI element that’s part of its next content update.

Mainframe Industries further highlights the compass’ features, which will let players track custom markers, highlighting building plots that are over a kiometer away (but less than a mile), and keeps custom markers on the compass at all times until they’re manually removed. The compass is also fully optional and can be turned off in the settings, just in case your feeble mind can’t handle the cardinal direction insanity.

This next update still has no arrival date yet, but when it does, you better brace for impact, sweet Sally, because the compass is freakin’ coming.

