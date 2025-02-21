Project Gorgon’s latest update is here with a new region and the Vampirism skill

When Project Gorgon’s Sandra Powers passed away last month, her husband and co-developer, Erim Heimburg, told fans it would take a little bit longer to get the game’s next patch out, to which thousands of people replied, oh my god dude please stop worrying about us and take care of yourself and we love you. But Heimburg has now delivered on that update as of last night anyway, so players can dive back in and show him support.

Most notably, the patch includes the new vampirism skill – one of the least weird skills added to the game, and if you know, you know – and the new Vidaria map for high-end players where vampirism can be unlocked.

“This update introduces a new outdoor area, Vidaria. Conceptually, the Vidaria region abuts the capital city of Statehelm (which is not implemented yet). Vidaria has long been the breadbasket for Statehelm, a verdant land with lots of farms. However, recent demonic invasions have caused numerous issues. Vidaria is a work in progress. We’ve already added a ton of stuff, but there’s even more to come! Vidaria is full of level 90-95 content. It can be reached from portals in the north of Gazluk or western Povus.”

We should also note that Elder Game is considering the vampirism skill a “preview,” meaning players will be testing it before the devs “lock it down more.” It sounds like a skill that brings either more damage or crowd-control to the player’s setup. And unlike some of the morphs in the game, you can indeed be cured of vampirism, though not easily.

Gamers will want to check out the whole patch notes because there’s a bunch more, including new gardening goodies, travel boosts for animal forms, new quests and dungeon areas that are thankfully not spoiled in detail in the notes, and a range of tweaks for combat, treasure, mobs, favor, guild halls, horse glamour, and so forth.

Last weekend, players conducted a full-on in-game memorial for Powers, whose obvious love and care is all over the game. Players kindly recorded the candle-studded service too, if you’re feeling up to crying again this morning.