RIFT runs a new Carnival of the Ascended to celebrate the game’s 14 years of operation

It is perhaps a touch bittersweet to celebrate the 14th anniversary of RIFT when the past few years have not exactly been the most active parts of the game’s history. But 14 years is still an impressive run, and if you’re not feeling up for celebrating the past few years in terms of net updates… like, you can still enjoy wrangling some frogs as part of the Carnival of the Ascended, right? Of course you can. Wrangling frogs is awesome.

The anniversary festivities will run until March 13th, so you have plenty of time to get in on the activities and celebrate the game’s history. You can even get a free week’s worth of Patron status just by logging in between March 1st and March 7th, so that’s another fun gift for players. Check out the full event preview to get a sense of what to do as you revel in the game’s anniversary festivities; they may be a bit quiet, but they’re still going.