Sea of Thieves Season 15 launches with new monster sharks and expansion of the Hunter’s Call faction

You would be forgiven for believing that you’ve got a big enough boat to hunt any ol’ shark in Sea of Thieves, but then the new megalodons arriving in today’s Season 15 aren’t just any ol’ sharks; they’re sharks with minerals or lava all over their bodies. Spooookyyyy.

Facetiousness aside, the latest content update introduces two more shark monsters to the open seas: the Feared Redmaw, which can unleash a powerful explosive attack on ships that get too close; and the Barnacled Dread, an armored meg that can summon electric eels on to ship decks.



These two new beasties are also tied to the expansion of the Hunter’s Call trading company, which now has 100 levels of reputation and five levels of distinction that players can earn, new fishing and raid voyages that promise unique loot specific to the faction, and the ability to raise an emissary’s flag that lets crews spot the new sharks on the map at the risk of showing their positions for the PvP-minded Reaper’s Call players out there – so yes, this once again appears to be content exclusive to the gankbox mode.

The update also begins Rare’s three-month content update cadence that promises new features in March and April as well as an enhanced focus on overall game stability. On that subject, the patch notes outline several efforts on that front applied with this update, along with blowpipe improvements, a new inventory specifically for traps, treasure reward adjustments, and more.