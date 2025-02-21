Star Citizen’s latest alpha 4.0.2 PTR update targets stability and new event testing

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

The public testing for Star Citizen alpha 4.0.2, which first opened up to all backer tiers last week, has now moved forward into its most recent build as it continues to refine game stability and add new content on its newly projected possible weekly basis.

This latest build is once more zeroing in on improving stability and performance, fixing bugs, and continuing to test its next Pyro event known as Supply or Die, which was first described as “Pyro’s answer to Jumptown” that will let players join a faction side and get into some PvP scuffles; this latest build specifically introducing a variant of yard rush mining missions in the Stanton system.

As ever, there is no immediate timeline for when alpha 4.0.2 will go to the live servers, as CIG is right now continuing to keep players focused on its Coramor Valentine’s event.

source: official forums (1, 2, 3)
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2024, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised almost $800M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
Previous articleSea of Thieves Season 15 launches with new monster sharks and expansion of the Hunter’s Call faction
Next articlePax Dei showcases 36 seconds of hot compass UI action in latest video

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments