Star Citizen’s latest alpha 4.0.2 PTR update targets stability and new event testing

The public testing for Star Citizen alpha 4.0.2, which first opened up to all backer tiers last week, has now moved forward into its most recent build as it continues to refine game stability and add new content on its newly projected possible weekly basis.

This latest build is once more zeroing in on improving stability and performance, fixing bugs, and continuing to test its next Pyro event known as Supply or Die, which was first described as “Pyro’s answer to Jumptown” that will let players join a faction side and get into some PvP scuffles; this latest build specifically introducing a variant of yard rush mining missions in the Stanton system.

As ever, there is no immediate timeline for when alpha 4.0.2 will go to the live servers, as CIG is right now continuing to keep players focused on its Coramor Valentine’s event.