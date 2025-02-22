Final Fantasy XIV brings back the Moogle Treasure Trove once more ahead of patch 7.2

If you ever find yourself thinking that you have nothing to do at the moment in Final Fantasy XIV you are unconsciously summoning the Moogle Treasure Trove event. It’s inevitable. Sure enough, the event is returning once more on Wednesday, February 26th and running until the launch of patch 7.2, and as always it brings with it an assortment of cosmetic gear, uncommon mounts, music scrolls, and other miscellaneous items that you can earn just by running various dungeons, trials, and the like.

The latest iteration will have the Paissa Earring available for purchase along with the Inferno Jacket, so fans of collecting cosmetic gear have two otherwise inaccessible items to get. But there’s also other kit to pick up, and as with prior runs you can expect the full rundown in the game’s compendium. So if you need something to spice up your routine in the game and have some items in the reward list that catch your eye, it’s time to get hunting for irregular tomestones.