Make My MMO: The impending Stars Reach Kickstarter and the latest loss of Legends of Aria

Welcome back to Make My MMO, MOP’s long-running column where we keep track of crowdfunded MMOs, both brand-new titles just starting their campaigns and older games long past their fundraising.

Stars Reach hasn’t just been one of the biggest crowdfunding stories of the last week; it’s been one of the major MMO genre stories period, as the Raph Koster-led Playable Worlds studio ramped up pre-alpha testing, set lofty goals for launch, and bumped its planned Kickstarter to February 25th. In fact, just this afternoon, the developers revealed the details of their tiers, the test access that $30+ pledges will secure, and the ultimate business model for the game: F2P with a cash shop and a $10 property pass for people who want to own a home.

Meanwhile, Star Citizen is slowing down its content cadence, Project Gorgon patched in the vampirism feature, Book of Travels basically admitted it’s in maintenance mode, Pantheon fended off a weird drama, and Fractured Online’s team swore it’s not abandoning the game.

And unfortunately, we’re saying farewell again to Legends of Aria, whose 2024 Classic reboot is sunsetting in March.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

Star Citizen

Recent MMO crowdfunding news

SkyVerse

Campaigns and crowdfunded MMOs we’re watching

Holy crap it launched

It semi-launched?

In development

Dead or abandoned

Drama bomb Holy crap it launchedIt semi-launched?In developmentDead or abandonedDrama bomb

Loftia