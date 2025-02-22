Rumor: NetEase is looking to sell more of its overseas studios, including MMO developer Jackalyptic Games

Earlier this week we broke down fiscal reports and expert analysis surrounding NetEase in light of the corporation axing a Seattle-based studio that was supporting Marvel Rivals; in summary, there appears to be a wider belief that NetEase will be slowing its overseas ambitions. There now appears to be further evidence of not only a freeze on overseas investment but an apparent withdrawal in the west.

A recent article from Bloomberg includes several insider reports of its own about NetEase CEO William Ding, who reportedly “changes his mind frequently,” has taken on “a small number of recent graduates from the finance sector” to lead existing key titles who will directly answer to him, and has allegedly forced employees in China to work until 9:00 p.m. – an accusation that NetEase denies.



Reporting also suggests that further divestiture of existing studios outside of China is underway: Japanese studios backed by NetEase are reportedly being given time to finish existing projects but will not get help with marketing or promoting these existing games, and insider sources reporting to Game File claim that NetEase is actively looking to sell most of the studios it backed or acquired over the past three years. One of those studios is supposedly Jackalyptic Games, the Jack Emmert-led studio working on an MMO set in the Warhammer 40K universe.

When asked about NetEase’s plans for more studio closures, a spokesperson declined to comment directly about the plans but is quoted as saying that “all studios and projects are in constant review and evaluation, and NetEase will determine changes needed to be made throughout that process.”