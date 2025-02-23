Blade & Soul NEO showcases its variety of features in a 20 minute-long video

Would you like to learn more about Blade & Soul NEO? Do you prefer your information in video form? Do you have 20 minutes to yourself to watch said video? If you ticked all of those boxes, then you’re ready for a 20-minute video all about the upcoming server. Obviously. That’s literally why we were asking those questions earlier.

The showcase video provides a commentary-free look at several aspects of the MMORPG, including a look at its opening story segment (which isn’t really different but is pretty-fied), the game’s character creator (in case fans weren’t already making a character ahead of time), its improved visuals, the ability to infinitely windwalk (saying “whee” is optional but strongly recommended), the variety of PvE and PvP content that awaits players for both solo players and groups, and new systems such as weapon soul cores and skill books that modify attacks and item-enhancing mantras.

The video below provides a pretty comprehensive look at just what BaS NEO is offering when it arrives on Tuesday, February 25th, so make sure to set aside that time to take a look if you’re up for it. And for more about NEO’s features, update plans, and monetization, make sure to check out our own reporting from a recent press event if you haven’t already.

