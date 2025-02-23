Destiny 2 will let a sword and glaive bug stand after players find the fun from the error

There were more than a few things that arrived with the Heresy episode’s launch to Destiny 2, but one of those was actually a pretty impactful bug – one that accidentally removed class locks on certain sword and glaive weapons in the game. After some assessment of player feedback and overall observation, Bungie has decided that the bug will now be a feature.

“Our first reactions were focused more towards fixing the issue as we want to retain strong class-based fantasies within Destiny, and the removal of class locks muddies the water a bit,” admits the studio. “After some discussions between team members, we’ve arrived at a new decision: we’re going to let this ride.”



Bungie does make a point in saying that seeing Warlocks spawning a bubble or watching a Titan ninja-dash around was “weird,” and also points out that not every unintended gameplay bug that’s discovered will be adopted, but in this case, ninja-dash away, Titans.

Other highlights from the looter shooter’s weekly newsletter include the unlocking of grandmaster nightfalls this week, an upcoming dungeon speedrunning competition among several of the game’s content creators, and upcoming themes for those who like to play dress-up with their Guardians.