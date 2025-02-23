MMO Week in Review: Dune Awakening dated, Blade & Soul Neo dawning

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

The MMO genre is fixing to have an interesting spring, thanks to the arrival of Dune Awakening, which is finally rolling out on May 20th. In the meantime, though, we’ve got the big server migration for Lord of the Rings Online prepped for early March, plus both BNS Neo and the Lost Ark Wild Soul launching next week. And of course, we’re expecting Stars Reach to launch Kickstarter this week in what will be very likely be the biggest core MMORPG Kickstarter we’ve seen in quite a few years now.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Previous articleDestiny 2 will let a sword and glaive bug stand after players find the fun from the error

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments