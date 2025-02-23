The MOP Up: Diablo IV walks back a nerf to lacerate

Diablo IV reverted a recent nerf to one of its key skills: “We have heard feedback about how this change limited the desired functionality of Lacerate. The change has been reversed and we’re considering further improvements for Lacerate in the future.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Armored Warfare talked about its new “Battle Path” — slur that a bit, and it’s a battle pass. Which it is.

New World sent out a compensation package for transfer issues: “1 Box of Warding, 2 Combat Boxes, 1 Premium Food Chest, 1 Elite Combat Box, and 15,000 Faction Tokens.”

Age of Water fixed a couple quests that were giving players problems.

MU Online pushed out its Season 19 Part 2 update with the new hunting ground of Distorted Karutan: “Home to the dangerous Ashen Tower, Karutan was cut off from the outside world—until strangers arrived and, alongside the nomads, overthrew the monsters.”

Shroud of the Avatar’s Release 134 arrived with new adventures on Birch Island. Hey, is anyone still playing this game? Genuinely curious!

EverQuest II put out a patch to improve the Sodden Archipelago and Blackhook Spiral raids.

PvP tactical shooter War Robots has earned over $1 billion in revenue over its 10 years.

Monster Hunter Wilds is gearing up for Season 5: “Before the season even begins, Chatacabra, a monster making its first-ever appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds, will arrive in Monster Hunter Now on February 28th. After that, Glavenus and Arzuros will also make their debut when Season 5 officially begins!”

Check out a world record Mythic+ run in World of Warcraft:

Scope out Throne and Liberty’s Tier 2 gear: