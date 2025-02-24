Black Desert shares dates and details for its hardcore server and the Atoraxxion Orzekea delve

The immediate future for Black Desert on PC and console is one about its hardcore server and next Atoraxxion wing, at least according to a pair of twin videos posted by Pearl Abyss that break down what’s coming up next.

The majority of the runtime goes over the hardcore server’s rules and mechanics. In summary, players have two hours each day over the course of one month to wander the Valencian Desert and gather up as many survival points as possible by defeating enemies or other players. Being defeated will take a 30% cut of gathered survival points, but those who rake these points in can cash them out to both exit the server for the day and gain a variety of rewards that are commensurate to how many points are earned.



These servers will also feature a limited selection of classes built around certain themes, unique daily quests, increasingly tougher monsters that drop better gear, and a Clash of Fates random event that sounds like a pop-up battle royale. The first hardcore server will open on March 13th and feature the MMORPG’s original four classes of Warrior, Berserker, Ranger, and Sorceress.

Next up, the devs discuss the final portion of the Atoraxxion dungeon known as Orzekea, which will release on March 20th. This final chapter of the area’s wider story promises to answer questions about the NPC Orze as well as offer the opportunity for players to skip its monster zones and head right into mid-tier and final boss fights. Characters should have an AP of 350 and DP of 440 before exploring this new part of Atoraxxion.

Other updates discussed in the video include a revamp to the loyalty shop and changes to loyalty point earnings, a consolidation of skill presets into an all-in-one UI, a look at some upcoming cosmetics, and confirmation that the ability to color skill effects is being dropped for quality reasons.