Dungeons & Dragons Online discusses Update 72’s additions, confirms a delay for its next raid’s arrival

It’s the end of the week and that means another stream from Dungeons & Dragons Online, which should come as no surprise to regular fans. The stream is also talking up its incoming Update 72, which should also be unsurprising. What’s new, however, is that it does confirm that the new raid won’t be available immediately at launch.

The Den of Vipers raid that was in a recent PTS round is going to be held back until sometime shortly after U72 drops, though a firm date was not given. What is coming along with all of the expected additions are XP adjustments to lower-level characters and bug fixes for missing in-game store items like the Chaosmancer archetype; missing store items should be arriving next week after the bug fixin’.

Lastly, the stream offers a brief word about DDO’s 64-bit server transfers, reaffirming that no set date has been nailed down though they should work similarly to the way SSG’s other MMORPG is doing things. There’s also a brief word about what Twitch’s new 100-hour storage limits mean for prior DDO livestreams.

