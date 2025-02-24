Final Fantasy XIV confirms the return of previous PvP rewards and preps open PvP tournaments

Our own Eliot condensed much of the patch 7.2 content updates coming for Final Fantasy XIV in late March, but those who were waiting on Square Enix’s own summary of the last Live Letter broadcast now have that available, and within that round-up are some pretty important reveals for the PvP-playing side of the MMORPG.

When the new patch arrives, it will mark the beginning of the return of previous PvP season rewards, which will return on a “gradual” basis. The game will also see the return of Borderlands Ruins (Secure) game mode, albeit with some “extensive” changes to the map layout and some new rules that will be further discussed in the next Live Letter. Finally, there will be the expected round of PvP ability updates and some all-new PvP abilities specific to large-scale modes.

As the lead-up to more PvP goodies begins, CS3 is hosting open community Crystalline Conflict tournaments for North American and European players. The NA tournament will have registration available on February 28th and its bracket confirmed for March 31st, while the EU tournament has its bracket locked down and competition scheduled to start on March 7th.