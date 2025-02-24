Istaria’s 2025 roadmap includes finally finishing ‘Mahiel the Pure’ epic story

Late last month, Istaria (aka Horizons) posted a 2025 roadmap for the decades-old MMORPG, saying that it managed to get out two sizable content releases, a “surprise festival,” and a combat overhaul last year.

So what’s on tap for 2025? The team is working on a new high-level “priceless” armor system, revamps to the Conjurer and Sorcerer schools, new forums, a character creator revamp, improvements to epic items, shoring up tangled code, and moving world monsters into their own unique dungeons.

“With the combat overhaul taking multiple years to complete and, prior, updates focusing on the lower tiers of content, we’ve shifted our focus to more endgame activities to entertain our adventurers,” the team said.

Perhaps the biggest news of this roadmap is that Istaria may be delivering its long-promised next epic story this year: “The epic, known as Mahiel the Pure, is associated with a large end-game content package that is taking a while to iron out and finalize. While Mahiel themself and the immediate questline surrounding them has been in a state of near completion for a long time, the dungeon and additional quests and monsters surrounding them are much less finalized.”