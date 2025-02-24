Lord of the Rings Online offers full housing writ refunds for a limited time

When the great Lord of the Rings Online server migration coming on March 5th, a whole lot of players are going to be uprooting from their current virtual house and moving over to new ones. That brings to question how the studio’s going to handle refunds for premium houses, especially if players want to pack up their belongings early.

Normally, if you sell your premium home, you get something like 90% of your purchase back in housing writs. However, when players transfer to one of the new 64-bit servers next month, the game automatically will refund 100% of the cost during that move.

The good news on top of that is that SSG now says it will offer those same 100% housing writ refunds to any premium home sold on any of the current 32-bit realms from now through August 31st of this year. That means that you can pack up early or simply move to a new plot without losing out on the sale, as long as you do it by the end of summer.