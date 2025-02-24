Once Human entices current humans to pre-register for the mobile version with rewards

With the mobile version of Once Human heading our way in April of this year, the question is whether or not you’re going to get on board with this early or be caught unaware. We’ll help with the “aware” part by telling you that you can pre-register right now — and that NetEase is handing out a ton of community-wide rewards for anyone who engages.

Some of the goodies that you can get for pre-registration include currencies, consumables, a beat-up hat, a sheep plushie, rifle weapon skins, gloves, and two emissary crates. As of this writing, Once Human Mobile has over 29.3 million pre-registrations and is gunning (heh) for 30M.

Before the launch takes place, the studio is putting the mobile version and crossplay through a lengthy test from February 27th through March 31st: “This is a closed beta test for iOS and Android. Test slots are limited, and progress from the test will be retained. For this beta test, all scenarios will be accessible, and progression is fully cross-platform with the PC version. Players on Loading Bay, Steam, and the Epic Games Store can use their existing characters.”