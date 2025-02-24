Path of Exile 2 previews March’s update and monster concept art

Path of Exile 2 is gearing up for a significant March update in a couple weeks, with Grinding Gear Games doling out previews of the patch in dribs and drabs. Among the improvements to this early access title are new support gems and unique items to beef up the loot table.

“In the 0.2.0 update for Path of Exile 2, we’re adding a lot of new support gems with an emphasis on skills that are lacking support gem options,” the devs said. “Check out Derange, Volcanic Eruption, Embitter, Concoct and Commiserate. This is just a small taste of the many new support gems.”

And if you’re already immersed into the world of this online ARPG, you should check out a recent blog that shows some of the intricate concept art of various creatures that were eventually made for the game. These give you an up-close look at models that a player typically views from afar, so it’s interesting to see all of the details that go into them.