Pokémon Go players aren’t thrilled with its potential sale, launch counter-campaign

News that Niantic may be selling off its game division and Pokémon Go to another studio sent the game’s loyal community into a total tizzy this week.

As Eurogamer noticed, Pokémon Go players are rising up in protest against the game getting sold to mobile games studio Scopely and are bringing their concern to the Pokémon Company directly. Fans worried about the potential sale are being encouraged to write to the parent company and ask it to intervene.

“By reaching out to The Pokémon Company (TPC) we can express our concerns and emphasize the importance of maintaining some semblance of game’s current ethos. They’ve invested heavily in the Pokémon brand and are likely to be receptive to feedback that could impact its reputation,” the campaign organizer wrote on Reddit.

It remains to be seen what players can do in the face of a potentially $3.5B sale, but stranger things have happened in this space.