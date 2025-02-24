Star Anvil’s Secret World North America TTRPG expansion raised over $63K in crowdfunding

It’s very clear by now that there is a ravenous appetite for more of The Secret World in the tabletop RPG space: This past weekend saw Star Anvil’s third Kickstarter campaign for its North America TTRPG expansion sourcebooks successfully wrap up, raising $63,371 from 894 backers.

In terms of what’s immediately next, the runners of the Kickstarter will take a brief rest, then start providing monthly updates after funds have been gathered, which roughly takes two weeks. The first update post is expected on March 29th, with successive progress reports shared on the last Saturday of every month after that point.

As a reminder, this expansion is one that brings North America to the fore, with a focus on the Illuminati society, new cities including Mexico City, Tampa, and Vancouver, and three new classes in the form of the Mystic, Boston Witch, and the Operative.

