Bonfire Studios’ PvP ARPG-like Arkheron begins its first series of closed playtests today

The story of this game is one of extremely long pauses in wider communication, so allow us a moment to recount: Arkheron is the first game from Bonfire Studios, which was founded by former World of Warcraft lead designer Rob Pardo back in 2016. There was radio silence from that point up until last month, when Pardo and the studio resurfaced to announce Arkheron to the public (and ostensibly to potential investors). Pardo describes the game as both a mixture of OARPG, top-down shooter, and MOBA PvP while also being something entirely new that defies description.

At the time of that report, internal playtesting was reportedly already happening and looking to expand sometime this month, and now that sometime has a start date: Today, Tuesday, February 25th, starting at 7:00 p.m. EST to midnight, with successive playtests running every Tuesday and Saturday night after that.



There are a number of very specific instructions for those who have been included in this widened playtesting: First, testing will be under an NDA. Second, players must link their Discord to the game in order to access specific channels. Lastly, Bonfire is discouraging testers from learning the game by playing the game, guiding them instead to a series of instructional videos on its Discord before starting. “To be candid, if you don’t try to learn the controls and features of Arkheron before embarking on the playtest, you’ll probably get stomped,” the newsletter admits. “That’s not the most fun.”

Singups for this test still appear to be open on the game’s official site, so there might be a chance for interested players to add their name to the hat, either for this first test or successive ones. For now, outside observers are just going to have to wait until more public information is shared – and that may be a long while if prior history holds true.