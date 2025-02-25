Final Fantasy XIV lifts weekly reward locks for its recent raid, tweaks PvP abilities, and hands out a free camera emote

Today is a good day in Final Fantasy XIV if you were trying to get your gear from the AAC Light-heavyweight raid, hoping for some PvP ability retooling, or eager for a free camera emote, as patch 7.18 is now online with all of those things.

The two headline attractions for this patch are, of course, the end of weekly reward restrictions for receiving holoblades from the final standard tier and treasure coffers from the savage version of the MMORPG’s most recent raid, as well as a lineup of PvP-specific ability changes including higher HP pools for Samurai and Viper, a reduction in healing power for a Paladin skill, and a reduction in both duration and slowed movement speed for the shared Guard ability that all classes have access to.

There are some other smaller additions too, like the aforementioned free /photograph emote that’s part of the Instax instant camera brand, changes to the speed buff in certain Crystalline Conflict maps, and the ability for players to purchase a weapon enhancing material from an NPC provided they’ve earned a currency item from the Jeuno raid.