Little Orbit’s CEO flew to Amsterdam to supervise APB Reloaded and Fallen Earth’s new servers

The month-long downtime saga of APB Reloaded and Fallen Earth may be coming to an end relatively soon. The servers for both of Little Orbit’s MMOs went down at the beginning of February due to network provider issues… and then stayed down week after week as the studio scrambled to find other solutions for restoring the titles.

New servers are being set up right now, and Little Orbit CEO Matt Scott actually flew out to Amsterdam to supervise the new hardware: “We know many of you are eagerly waiting for server updates! Our CEO [Matt Scott] is currently in Amsterdam, working tirelessly to get everything set up in our new data center. All hardware is racked and plugged in, just waiting on the circuit to go live. Meanwhile, in LA, we’re tracking one final part. Progress is looking solid behind the scenes.”

According to a post on Discord, the servers could turn on tomorrow, Wednesday. “Great progress today,” Scott reported. “No circuit yet in LA, but have been told it was nearly finished. Amsterdam team was putting the circuit in when I left at 9:00 pm local time. I would say Wednesday earliest for servers back online.”

Scott did offer some explanation as to the whole behind-the-scenes mess, saying, “I can 100% say we were not at fault on this — other than to contractually try to work out the issue with our previous partner. Their issue across all their data centers is well documented on the internet for anyone who wants to look. […] If we mess up, then I own it. It is what it is.”

The good news is that this may actually improve performance in both games. “I treated some of this as an upgrade,” Scott wrote. “[I]f you are East Coast, I will be curious to see what your latency is to West Coast servers. We made significant upgrades.”

Server reactivation times and compensation will be announced in the coming hours or days.