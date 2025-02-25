Massively OP Podcast Episode 507: Get ‘er Dune

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about Dune Awakening’s early access date, WoW’s Undermine(d) drop, LOTRO and DDO 64-bit server plans, Lost Ark’s latest class, Blade and Soul NEO’s release, the end of Legends of Aria Classic, Project Gorgon vampires, non-combat PvP, and comfort activities.
Show notes:
- Intro
- News: World of Warcraft 11.1 arrives this week
- News: Dune Awakening is coming on May 20
- News: LOTRO and DDO talk about 64-bit server migration
- News: Lost Ark gets the Wildsoul class
- News: Blade and Soul NEO arrives
- News: Legends of Aria Classic sunsets
- News: Project Gorgon adds a new area and vampirism
- Mailbag: What are some examples of non-combat PvP?
- Mailbag: What are some comfort activities in MMOs?
- Outro
