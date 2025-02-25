NC America has officially launched Blade & Soul NEO in NA, EU, and SA

As promised, NCsoft is officially launching Blade & Soul NEO in the west for PC players today, so if you made a character in the character creator already, now is your moment to actually play. NC America characterizes the game as a “modern remaster,” though we think it’s more like a “classic plus” reimagining, as the devs go back to the game’s foundations and bolster it with brand-new content, a visual upgrade, and new quality-of-life additions as it branches away from the OG MMO.

“A modern reinterpretation of the original Blade & Soul’s wuxia-themed fantasy world, Blade & Soul NEO enables gamers the opportunity to re-live the original storyline as a hero determined to restore honor to their clan. Players immediately join the well-known Hongmoon Clan, led by Master Hong, only to witness its sudden destruction by the villainess Jinsoyun and her accomplices, Yura and Gubong. Left to die, MMORPG fans will begin their journey of discovery, intrigue, and adventure, solo or with friends. Pick from four playable races based on animal lore: the Jin, Gon, Lyn and Yun; and amongst seven classes: Assassin, Blade Dancer, Blade Master, Destroyer, Force Master, Kung Fu Master, and Summoner.”

Players can use the “THANKYOU” code in your profile in the game to unlock the pre-registration package, even if you didn’t actually preregister. Nice. The game itself is technically free-to-play, but though players can pick up a premium version of the battle pass for the equivalent of $15 for some extra perks. Content updates are planned and should get underway starting next month.