Pantheon’s Druid class is launching on March 5 – here’s the new trailer

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Pantheon Rise of the Fallen players have been for a while that the Druid is on the way to the game, but as of this afternoon, we finally have a formal announcement – and a brief teaser trailer too.

The video calls Druids arcane support healers who are “visionaries who peer into the heart of Terminus” as “living conduits of the natural world.” It’s a very classic EverQuest type of Druid, with nature-based attacks and buffs, melee, a wolf pet, and of course, a wolf polymorph for the Druid herself.

Launch for the new class is March 5th.

Source: YouTube
Previous articleChoose My Adventure: Aion Live, not Classic, is much more like the MMORPG I played at launch
Next articleTeam-based PvP robot battler Mecha BREAK earns 300K Steam concurrency and ‘mostly negative’ reviews during its open beta

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments