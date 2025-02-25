Pantheon’s Druid class is launching on March 5 – here’s the new trailer

Pantheon Rise of the Fallen players have been for a while that the Druid is on the way to the game, but as of this afternoon, we finally have a formal announcement – and a brief teaser trailer too.

The video calls Druids arcane support healers who are “visionaries who peer into the heart of Terminus” as “living conduits of the natural world.” It’s a very classic EverQuest type of Druid, with nature-based attacks and buffs, melee, a wolf pet, and of course, a wolf polymorph for the Druid herself.

Launch for the new class is March 5th.