PlanetSide 2 admits to delays for its US merges and Infiltrator rework

The Daybreak contractors still working on PlanetSide 2 are back with another monthly dev letter for fans that should add another layer of reassurance than development will continue, however slowly. The devs begin with an update on the server merges, which began for European players last year and were expected to continue with the American servers in 2025. In short, the merge infrastructure has been delayed, but it’s still happening.

“The server merge is a significant undertaking aimed at improving player population balance, reducing queue times, and enhancing the overall gameplay experience,” the studio writes. “While we’ve made substantial progress, the complexity of merging server data, ensuring character and progression integrity, and optimizing server performance has required more time than initially anticipated. We understand that many of you are eager to see this change implemented, and we share your excitement. However, we want to ensure that the transition is as smooth as possible. Rest assured, we’re working diligently to address all technical challenges and will keep you updated as we move closer to the rollout.”

Daybreak/Toadman also admitted to a delay for the Infiltrator rework as well. Saying the class is a “cornerstone” of the MMO’s gameplay, the devs explain the rework has “demanded more attention than [they] originally planned” and has been impeded by efforts to ensure it meets quality standards.

The final chunk of the letter isn’t a delay; it’s a large chunk of lore and concept art associated with the new Legion of the Crows armor.

“We know that delays can be frustrating, and we deeply appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to deliver these updates,” the team concludes.