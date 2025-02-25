Seekers of Skyveil is heading to early access on March 3

It’s just about time for Seekers of Skyveil to pass into early access, because as the Steam Next Fest is running the game is eager to show off to prospective new fans. The PvPvE title is aiming to kick off early access on March 3rd, so showing off to new people is kind of a reasonable plan right now. Don’t you want to see what all the fuss is about? Do you like MOBA combat but want something that has a bit of a different play loop? Well, here you go.

The title’s main selling point is exactly that: It offers a multi-way fight between other players and enemies as you try for extraction. You can even check out a trailer just below before you check out the game itself on Steam this week during its demo run, or you can wait for early access to kick off next week. Whatever makes you happiest, right? It’s a big grab bag of genres, but it’s keeping up with its roadmap!

Source: Press release