Team-based PvP robot battler Mecha BREAK earns 300K Steam concurrency and ‘mostly negative’ reviews during its open beta

The February Steam Next Fest is often a time for multiplayer and MMO games to kick out an open beta build to both drive hype for an upcoming release and to test their servers. One game that appears to have captured a lot of imagination – or at least player concurrency numbers – on the platform is Mecha BREAK, the team vs. team PvP mecha shooter that we first started covering last June and provided an open beta demo that raked in some big numbers along with the server woes those come with.

Concurrency numbers surged this past Sunday to over 317K players and currently has a 24-hour peak of over 256K players at the time of this writing. The beta also saw Mecha BREAK become the fourth most played game on the platform so far, putting it ahead of Marvel Rivals twice so far.



As referenced earlier, this didn’t come without some technical hiccups, as developer Sunsea Games noted on Twitter that its servers were overwhelmed and caused connection problems, forcing a server maintenance that kept the game offline for about an hour.

Even as the shooter continues to experience a high number of players, Steam user reviews for the beta demo have dipped into the red. Most reviews are rancorous at the connection problems, but others are pointing out some worriesome monetization and oppressive grinds to unlock additional mechas, along with complaints about its anti-cheat.

Still, the developers of the game are already planning ahead for the game’s full release sometime in 2025, including the release of three mechs per season and three seasons already mapped out.