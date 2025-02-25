Vendetta Online introduces its first persistent events, expands language support, and improves features

Here we thought that random events were already a thing in Vendetta Online, but no, apparently there were not available until a patch that released last week, which brought two of the sci-fi MMO’s first events to the regions of Ukari and Helios; the events first kicked off at scheduled times last Saturday, but future events will now randomly spawn.

Another major piece of last week’s patch was the expansion of additional languages, with 50 of the game’s early missions now translated into 19 different languages. The patch has otherwise applied another lineup of fixes on top.

The patch is the latest in the Vendetta team’s continued push to improving the MMO, with a total of eight patches already released this year that introduce more analytics to track issues, support for Google TV remote control gamepad support, and several quality-of-life improvements like a default third-person camera for the mobile version, more font size choices, and the ability to switch between touchpad and gamepad controls on Android.