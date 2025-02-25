World of Warcraft’s Undermine(d) patch is set to debut this evening

Start spreading the news, World of Warcraft fans: You’re leaving today. You wanna be a part of it, wherein “it” refers to the Goblin capital of Undermine, the central feature of the Undermine(d) update that’s live today. You can check out the full patch notes, but it is exactly what you would expect if you’ve been paying attention to the various development updates. Get your own apartment, get a job with the cartels, get yourself a sweet ride to tool around the city, make lots of gangster jokes… you know how it is, right? Fuhgeddaboutit.

Even if you’re not really feeling like being a real wise guy, eh, there are new Delves to explore, an upcoming raid, and enough combat challenges to keep you entertained no matter what. If reading the patch notes isn’t entertainment enough for you while you wait for the servers to come back up, you can also enjoy the video just below of building an actual goblin car in the real world. (Albeit safer than real goblin cars would be. Fewer explosions.)

We’re expecting the servers to up around 6 p.m. EST, but it’s totally possible it’ll be early or late given the scope of the update.