WWII Online maps out bug fixes, tank visual updates, balancing updates, and a month-long all-access promo

You thought we were done with 2025 content roadmaps? You’re wrong, dear reader, because WWII Online has arrived to the party and plunked down a seven-layer dip of update plans for this year. And then wondering why everyone is looking at them weird, possibly.

Top of the list is a continued focus on crushing bugs and improving performance, including updates to development processes for Cornered Rat Software, improvements to communication and netcode, and several targeted attacks on bugs related to infantry stamina, texture oddness, and high explosive ordinance performance, among a few others.

Another major focus for 2025 is more direct balancing of player populations on each side of the conflict, which include a respawn queue or a forced side lock for new players. Both of these options are ones that CRS can engage as balance problems arise.



A great deal of space is granted to continued visual enhancement of some upcoming new tanks to the game, with both vehicles moving through the game’s current 1.0 version and the Unreal Engine 5-powered 2.0 version. Several artillery pieces and other new vehicles are also making progress in UE5.

Finally of major note is confirmation that the entire month of March will offer a promotion that grants all access subscription benefits to every player. WW2O has run promotions like this before on a single day basis, but this marks the first time an entire month will be granted, particularly as promos of this kind and previous updates have seen player concurrency rise by 20% according to CRS.

Other pieces of note in the roadmap include improved autopilot and damage models for aircraft, work on improving the high command toolset, and more updates to the standalone WWII Online: Chokepoint title. About the only thing missing from this lengthy roadmap is a timetable for updates, but clearly the studio has a plan.