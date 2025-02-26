Activision gets dinged for using gen AI in Black Ops 6

Whether it’s here to stay or a passing game development fad, generative AI is proving to be a highly controversial element in the field at the moment. Just ask Activision, which finally admitted that it’s using gen AI “to help develop some in-game assets” for its multiplayer Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and is now reaping the PR fallout of this decision.

This admission is a reluctant one, as Activision attempted to stealth in the tools only to be spotted by players who noticed that certain parts of the game weren’t quite up to snuff, including a Santa that had too many fingers. In any case, the title’s Steam page is getting slammed with negative reviews, many of which are protesting the use of gen AI in any way, shape, or form.

“They lied about them giving their 100% when there is clear use of AI in their game and the game has been bleeding players since the new years and not stopping,” one player said. Another blasted the title for using “AI-generated slop.”

Our favorite: “Since Activision can’t be bothered hiring real people anymore, I’ve decided to take advantage of AI myself and ask ChatGPT to write this negative review for me.”