Co-op multiplayer roguelike 33 Immortals ties down March 18 early access release date

Back in 2023 one of the Not So Massively games we highlighted was 33 Immortals, a multiplayer co-op roguelike from Thunder Lotus that puts 33 players into a shared map and challenges them to work together to complete objectives and slay bosses in order to escape from hell in a “lean, mean distillation of the MMO raid experience.” The title has had a couple of beta tests – one of which we streamed on OPTV – while MOP’s Sam saw both potential and problems in his own experiences.

Soon, the time for everyone to give this game a swing will come soon, as Thunder Lotus has finalized Tuesday, March 18th as its early access release date.

“Play a damned soul, and rebel against God’s final judgment. Dive straight into epic 33-player co-op battles with instant ‘pick-up and raid’ matchmaking. Cooperate with your allies to survive against hordes of monsters and massive, challenging bosses.”

The brief announcement trailer shares another look at some of the gameplay the roguelike has to offer, while its blurb confirms early access will be live on Game Pass for PC and Xbox as well as on the Epic Games Store. More details are promised by the studio soon, but the trailer awaits below until then.