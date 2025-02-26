‘Co-op PvE space adventure’ Jump Ship shifts early access to summer as closed beta rolls on

Do you all remember Jump Ship? It’s a self-described “co-op PvE space adventure” for up to four players that lets teams seamlessly fly through space and take on FPS missions as they work together to salvage materials, find gear, maintain their ship, and battle through hostile forces on-foot and in ship-to-ship combat. The last new we got out of the game was a plan to enter early access in 2024 and 10 minutes of gameplay footage.

Obviously that initially projected early access release has not come to pass, but developer Keepsake Games has announced a new early access window of this summer in a new trailer, which once again grants an overview of the roguelite-style missions that player teams can look forward to. The studio has also released a slightly less edited gameplay preview of several devs taking on some missions for those who want a more direct preview.

Speaking of direct previews, the game has been moving through its closed beta testing, which expanded to include 500 new testers last month and is still granting the opportunity for players to potentially be tapped by signing up on the game’s site. It’s unclear how long closed beta will run, but Keepsake said in an end-of-year address that it plans to continue adding more players as the build stabilizes.

