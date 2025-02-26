Co-op roguelite platformer Mother Machine ties down March 26 release date and puts out a multiplayer demo

Haven’t you always wanted to be a platform and pitfall-hopping gremlin? Well that opportunity has been presented thanks to Mother Machine, a multiplayer co-op side-scrolling roguelite platform game that we first caught wind of last month. In it, players can join together to run, jump, and dodge through procedurally generated cavern levels, mutating their little guy with distinct abilities after successful runs.

If all of that sounded right up your alley, then this week brings double the good news as Mother Machine has confirmed a March 26th launch date and also has a multiplayer demo available now as part of the February Steam Next Fest. This demo provides the first chapter of the game’s overall narrative along with full multiplayer for up to four friends to “cause chaos, complete Mother’s missions, mutate, and do it all over again.”

The release date and some more gameplay for Mother Machine has been offered in the trailer below, while interested fans are encouraged to wishlist the game on Steam and follow along as launch closes in.

