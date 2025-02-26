DC Universe Online kicks off its 2025 campaign with a Shock to the System

Are you ready for a year-long adventure in DC Universe Online? If not… well, presumably, you will not be playing the game’s 2025 campaign, which apparently is just called “Campaign 2025.” So it doesn’t have the catchiest name, but it does have a Wolf Pack Token, a Shaded Cosmic Material, a Rank 140 Artifact Pack, or a Level 7 Ally Pack available as its big reward for taking part. Does that get your super-hero ready to legion? (It’s a DC property. We’re trying, folks.)

The first event at least has a better name than the overarching campaign, as players take part in Shock to the System between now and March 24th. Head to Dakota City to uncover the mystery behind vanishing heroes, take part in the event to earn smaller rewards, and make progress toward the year-long campaign. Maybe even listen to the Yes song of the same name, if you don’t mind a touch of recursion. Check out all the details on the official site.