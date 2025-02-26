Embers Adrift adds a new auction house alongside balance and UI changes

You may be disappointed to learn that the new auction house added to Embers Adrift does not allow players to stand by the board and call out bids and prices in an old-style auctioneer voice. That is not a thing. But it is a new thing you can use in Newhaven City to… you know, post bills of sale for good and buy other items from that auction house. It’s an auction house. If you have played an MMORPG before you probably know how these things work, and it’s the main feature of the game’s most recent patch.

Other changes include a new level 23 boss in Dryfoot, numerous bug fixes for the UI such as toggles that weren’t working correctly, and changes to crab meat consumables. Those of you on an exclusively crustacean-focused diet within the game will want to pay close attention to that. Check out the full patch notes for the details on the auction house as well as the balance tweaks; it’s clear that the team is working hard to keep the game in its best possible state.