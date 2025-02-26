Genshin Impact is getting its own official cookbook in September

Much of the food in Genshin Impact looks pretty tasty, if a bit cartoonish in visual style, but if fans wanted to recreate those dishes, they would either have to give it their best guess or look to content creators and chefs for help (one of our personal favorites is Chef Mar). Later this year, however, fans will be able to get more direct and official instruction when the RPG’s cookbook makes its publishing debut.

Genshin Impact: Culinary Journeys Across Teyvat comes to us from chef Thibaud Villanova, who some might know on Instagram as gastronogeek, and invites fans to “explore, taste, and experience the fantasy world of Teyvat in an entirely new way” with 60 different recipes taken from the in-game regions of Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumeru.

The offered preview highlights three of these recipes, specifically the lighter-than-air pancake (pancakes, duh), the dinner of judgment (a roast chicken dinner), and Nutritious Meal V.593 (a broccoli and cauliflower gratin with spinach bechamel and parmesan crisps). That’s all we’re getting for now until the book officially arrives on Tuesday, September 2nd.