Lost Ark posts its full patch notes and a video reading of same for the Wildsoul update

If you have somehow missed the news about the Wildsoul coming to Lost Ark, well… there it is. The Wildsoul is being added with today’s patch, it’s the topline feature in the patch notes. But there’s more coming with the patch beyond turning into a nine-tailed fox or a bear, and that’s what the rest of the patch notes are for. It’s not all Wildsoul, all the time! The Mokoko Bootcamp event, for example, is about getting everybody caught up and ready for high-end raids and the like, whether you’re a Wildsoul or some other less wild sort of soul.

The patch also contains other events to catch up and improve leveling, new skins (including launch skins for the Wildsoul, naturally), new Ark Passive mechanics, and accessory system updates. There’s a lot, in other words, and if you don’t have time to read through all of the patch notes yourself you can enjoy the dulcet tones of Henry giving you the full patch note reading for the community. Check that out just below.