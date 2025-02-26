Star Wars Galaxies Legends celebrates its ninth birthday with Days of the Aned-Kla events

Stars Wars Galaxies rogue server SWG Legends is not the only SWG rogue server in town, but it’s in the spotlight right now as it’s officially celebrating its ninth year in existence with the return of the anniversary content, Days of the Aned-Kla.

“Dal’an and his clan of Togorians have returned to the Omega galaxy after 2 years, bringing their unique celebration to SWG: Legends on its 9th anniversary!” the devs write. “The Aned-Kla have arrived in Mos Entha and are celebrating their arrival on an inhabited world! This elusive clan of nomads move around the galaxy frequently, and are not likely to stick around for long. Be sure to go meet them while you can! Various new quests and activities have been placed throughout the city, and a selection of new rewards are available. You can still find The Aned-Kla Anniversary Theme on the Storyteller Jukebox for players to add that extra anniversary touch to your own celebrations! The Days of the Aned-Kla won’t last long! Login February 24th to March 3rd to enjoy the festival!”

The concomitant patch also includes a handful of bug fixes, including the annoying one with storyteller blueprints that kept depositing my carefully positioned arches in the ground.

Do note that the Valentine’s Day Ewok Festival of Horrors is also still ongoing through March 10th, and there’s a double-everything event coming up this weekend, making this the ideal time to stop by the game if you have been considering it. I’ll be in there grinding on Bespin myself!