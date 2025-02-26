Star Wars: The Old Republic could’ve changed EA forever if it had made billions

It’s quite well-known that Star Wars: The Old Republic wasn’t the World of Warcraft-toppling Godzilla that BioWare hoped it would be when the game launched a decade-and-a-half ago. But what is less known is that there were top secret plans — Bothan-stolen plans — in the works to leverage a possible SWTOR blow-out to conduct an insider takeover of Electronic Arts itself.

Speaking to PC Gamer , former BioWare co-founder Greg Zeschuk revealed that this was a hope that the studio leads had: “I lived in Austin for two-and-a-half years making Star Wars: The Old Republic, I knew that was kind of a one-way trip. If it was super successful, super duper successful, Ray and I would have probably launched a bid to try and take over EA from the inside, being the corporate pirates that we are. But it needed to be like $2 billion a year successful. But it didn’t work out so I was like, ‘Ah, I’m fine.'”

And speaking of megastudios like EA, Zeschuk also remarked, “Big companies exist to exploit properties. They exist to exploit games. Most of the big North American guys, they’re just good at ‘Hey, let’s just squeeze the most money out of this franchise.'”