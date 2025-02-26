Tower of Fantasy launches new character and events in latest update as Perfect World takes the reins

This week represents a big shift for the shared world RPG Tower of Fantasy as the latest content patch lands and the game’s publishing officially trades hands, albeit not without a bit of bumps in the road.

We’ll begin with the patch itself, which features the addition of the simulacrum Antoria, new story content, and some new season activities and instances for players to dig in to. There are also some new events added including the Golden Scales event with its minigames and cosmetic rewards, login rewards, and multiple gacha-focused events for Antoria and other previous characters and character cosmetics. The update has come with a few issues, but fortunately some fixes have already been released with more on the way.

As we’ve been reporting since December, this week’s update also marks the time when publishing of the global version is traded over from Tencent’s Level infinite to Perfect World Games, which has been encouraging players to continue transferring their account details over in order to earn rewards that include 10 red nuclei and five special vouchers. Perfect World has also outlined a timeline for when transfers will continue, with five “batches” scheduled through March and April; we’ve posted that calendar below.

