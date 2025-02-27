Albion Online looks ahead to its next updates, including a better new player experience

With Rogue Frontier out in the wild and a “success” for the MMO, Albion Online and its team at Sandbox Interactive are turning their sights to the next update or two coming our way.

According to a dev update video, the next drop, which isn’t dated, will primarily focus on improving corrupted dungeons and hellgates, adding a new PvP dungeon, and helping out newbies with a better beginner experience. “The next update also aims to help new players once they’ve finished the tutorial,” Sandbox said. “A new, dedicated Albion Journal category will offer structured milestones. These start simple, and gradually encourage self-sufficiency.”

The studio also dropped some hints about projects coming even further down the line, including beefing up faction warfare and reviewing guild seasons for other possible improvements.