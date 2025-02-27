Dungeons and Dragons Online tips Update 72: Balance the Scales in your favor

It’s a two-for-one week over at Dungeons and Dragons Online, as this MMO is not only celebrating its 19th anniversary but rolling out a brand-new update for the occasion.

Update 72: Balance the Scales released on Wednesday, and it’s loaded with tons of freebies. For starters, SSG is giving out the new Dragon Disciple class archetype to anyone who grabs it in the Hall of Heroes from now through March 26th. Then there’s the oh-so-slightly controversial Monk class revamp to check out, two weeks of bonus buffs, and a ton of other class adjustments.

And if you need more gifts, SSG has you covered: “Speak to the Djinni in House Phiarlan to claim your free 19th Anniversary Scarf, and keep coming back for a buff […] You may also speak with the Djinni to receive a +10% Discovery boost for six hours, which provides a +10% chance to receive named loot that stacks with Elixirs of Discovery.”