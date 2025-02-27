Gaijin’s sci-fi voxelbox Cubic Odyssey brings a planet to explore, fight on, and mine for Steam Next Fest

Last month was when we all learned about Cubic Odyssey, a sci-fi voxel sandbox in development from Atypical Games and published by Gaijin Entertainment that effectively meshes Minecraft and No Man’s Sky together into its own little single-player and co-op stew where players can explore planets, craft tools, build vehicles, and take on quests as they push against the threat of the Red Darkness.

If you’re among those who are eager to play a boxy version of NMS, this week opens that opportunity as a single-player demo has been provided for this month’s Steam Next Fest. This demo will place players on the surface of a single planet as the Miner class, which Gaijin says has “the perfect set of skills for the first foray into the Cubic Odyssey universe,” meaning players are encouraged to explore, meet locals, mine for resources, build bases and repair their spaceship, and fight enemies, all in a two to four-hour chunk.

Cubic Odyssey is eyeing a release for sometime in 2025, though dates and details aren’t available just yet. What is available, of course, is the demo as well as a trailer to go along with said demo, which can be watched below.

