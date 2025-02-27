Lord of the Rings Online unexpectedly breaks out Update 43: Secrets of Utug-bûr

If there’s one constant in Lord of the Rings Online’s recent history, it’s that patch days happen on Wednesdays. Always. That is, except for a week where Standing Stone Games needs to get a content update out before a massive server migration occurs.

This is to say that Update 43: Secrets of Utug-bûr is debuting today on the live realms. LOTRO’s first major patch of the year adds the Temple of Utug-bûr raid, a visual update to the High Elf race, 100 new birds to the birding hobby, a visual refresh to the ancient deed log, more Race of Man heritage options, a new legendary reward track, adjustments to Hobbit presents, and a slew of class tweaks.

LOTRO is opening up its four new 64-bit worlds next week and encouraging all players to transfer over. The three-day process to make this happens starts on Monday, March 3rd.

“The Inner Sanctum of Utug-bûr opens its gates, Dark forces gather, and a ritual nears completion—one that could change Middle-earth forever. Only those with courage can stand against Azagath and what lurks beyond. Will you rise to the challenge before it’s too late?” the studio posted.