Myth of Empires’ Xizhou Civilization, better known as its Persia DLC, is arriving March 20

Myth of Empires has been talking up its Persia DLC for multiple months now – it first started doing so back in September of last year – but through all of the previews of buildings, armors, weapons, and woodcutting mechs, a launch date was never provided. Until this week, anyway, as the DLC finally has a launch date of Thursday, March 20th, along with a snazzy new name: the Xizhou Civilization pack.

In summary, this DLC will open up a new Xizhou map full of new stories, dangers, and of course technologies to craft and progress toward, including two new beast saddles, new automation buildings, four new vehicles, and 16 new weapons.

Not only is Myth getting a new DLC, the base game is getting some updates of its own like the ability to unlock profession swapping and learn five new professions, a crop expertise system that grants the opportunity to harvest a mother plant that can help cultivate better harvest yields, new scrolls that grant stat and equipment boosts, horse grooming, and zip line buildings.

