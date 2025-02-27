Neverwinter is offering doubled Ravenloft campaign currency for a week

So you know how Neverwinter fans are a bit antsy seeing as how the now DECA-run MMORPG hasn’t really gotten any direct address from the new studio running the game? Well, the latest bit of news on the official site is… doubling the campaign currency for the game’s Ravenloft campaign. And that header image is the image for that update. Ravenloft, if you are unfamiliar, is the dark gothic horror setting full of werewolves and vampires and all that stuff. It draws exclusively from a color lineup of dark grey, red, and bone white.

In other words, that sure looks like somebody grabbed the wrong image.

That having been said, it is still clearly an extra dose of campaign currency for folks who could use a little bit more progress in the game. Will it make you feel better about otherwise not getting a whole lot of news? We doubt it! Is it still going to give you more event currency? Darn tootin’.